Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROJF opened at $2.57 on Monday. Marimaca Copper has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.