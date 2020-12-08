Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROJF opened at $2.57 on Monday. Marimaca Copper has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

