Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

