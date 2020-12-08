Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of DCO opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $638.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 217,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ducommun by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

