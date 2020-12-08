Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,742,085 shares of company stock valued at $402,423,353. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.