CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreLogic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 114.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

