Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

