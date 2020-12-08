UBS Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $74.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.48.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

