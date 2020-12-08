Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

