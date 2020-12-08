Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $33.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock valued at $552,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after buying an additional 557,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after buying an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

