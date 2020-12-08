Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $64,672.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,622,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,104 shares of company stock worth $2,008,332 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after buying an additional 98,979 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

