Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.36 ($6.54).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) stock opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.77. Auto Trader Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 553.61.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

