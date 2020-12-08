LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $755.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.16. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,740.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $190,061 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

