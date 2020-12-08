NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's fiscal second-quarter results reflect strength in all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is benefiting from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Additionally, the company provided an upbeat guidance for fiscal third quarter, which holds promise. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $60.37 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.