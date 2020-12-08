Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,930.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,986,116 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $5,811,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $5,540,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

