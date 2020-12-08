Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.80).

GRI stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.74. Grainger plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

