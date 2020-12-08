Morgan Stanley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.03.

Comerica stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

