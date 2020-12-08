Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

