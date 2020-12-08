American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $123.94 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.