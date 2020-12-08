AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIBRF opened at $1.91 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.