Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.