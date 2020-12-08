Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 3.70. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.