HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.25.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 93.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

