Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Price Target Cut to $2.40 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.40 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FURY. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of FURY opened at $1.43 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

