IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

