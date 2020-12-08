LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LafargeHolcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

