OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $38.43 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

