PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,202 shares of company stock valued at $37,317,265. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

