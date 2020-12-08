Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

LBRT opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at about $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $9,610,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

