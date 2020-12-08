Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Decreases By 13.0%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 30.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.