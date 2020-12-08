H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEOFF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.76. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.76.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

