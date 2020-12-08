Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
MBUU stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
