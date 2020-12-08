Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

MBUU stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

