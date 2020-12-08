Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.