Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 cut shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.09.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Transocean by 2,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transocean by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transocean by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Transocean by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

