Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $48.31 on Monday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth $960,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.