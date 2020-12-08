Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $48.31 on Monday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
