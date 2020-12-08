AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of AB Science stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. AB Science has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

About AB Science

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

