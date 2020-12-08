Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY opened at $112.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. Arkema has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $118.47.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.