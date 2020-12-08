Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Big Lots by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.