Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE CTLT opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.