Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Decreases By 17.8%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RPM International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPM International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

