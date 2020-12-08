Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,836,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 1,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,673.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.50.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

