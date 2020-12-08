BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Up 16.4% in November

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

NYSE:BLK opened at $709.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $662.99 and its 200-day moving average is $590.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $721.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

