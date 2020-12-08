BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.84. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 13,192 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

