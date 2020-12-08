BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.84. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 13,192 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
