Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.72

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $30.45. Vivendi shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 957 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

