CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.12

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.29. CCUR shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,960 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 182.36% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

