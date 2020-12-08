Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.45. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 1,785 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

