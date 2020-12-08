Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $13.90. Fang shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 19,320 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

