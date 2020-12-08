Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $8.67. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 337,435 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

