Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $9.48. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 755,606 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $201.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

