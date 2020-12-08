CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a positive rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $149.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,523 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,158,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

