CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $149.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $163.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

